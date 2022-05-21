10 injured in Ramban road accident

Ramban: At least 10 persons were injured after a head-on collision between two vehicles in Parnote area Ramsu in Ramban district, officials said.

SHO Ramban Sandeep Charak said that an accident took place in Parnote after head on collision between Sumo and tanker vehicles.

He said in the accident 10 people have suffered injures. “The vehicle was on way from Ramban to Sangaldan”, he said.

All the injured have been shifted to hospital for treatment and their identity is being ascertained, he said—(KNO)

