Man killed in Qazigund road accident

Qazigund): An employee of Jal Shakti Department was killed on Thursday after being hit by a speedy vehicle at Bonigam area of Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said.

An official said that a man identified as Mehraj Ahmad Shah son of Ghulam Nabi Shah, a resident of Yarhole Babapora was injured after hit by a Tavera vehicle (JK03C-7707) at Bonigam along Jammu Srinagar national highway.

He said the injured was rushed to hospital in Qazigund where doctors declared him brought dead.

“He was an employee at Jal Shakti department as Daliwager posted at Bonigam” official said—(KNO

