PAGD meeting underway to discuss recent killings, delimitation panel’s final report

Srinagar: The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) began a meeting here on Saturday to discuss the recent civilian killings and delimitation commission’s final report.

Sources said that the constituents of conglomerate arrived Dr Farooq Abdullah’s Gupkar residence where a meeting was scheduled to begin at 11:30 AM.

They said that several issues will be discussed in the meeting, which include the recent killings in Kashmir and also the final report tabled by the delimitation commission.

The meeting was underway when the report was last filed—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print