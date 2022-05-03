CRPF Trooper Injured in Hit-and-Run Case at Hyderpora

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police Force trooper suffered injuries in a hit-and-run case at Hyderpora area in central Kashmir’s Srinagar district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

They said that a vehicle hit a CRPF trooper, part of a naka party, at Hyderpora, resulting in minor injuries to the paramilitary trooper. The trooper, they said, was subsequently removed to a nearby health facility, where his overall condition is stable.

Rebutting reports from a few selected media houses about the trooper suffering injuries in a ‘militant attack’, the official said “there was no militant attack and some media houses and channels are running unverified and fake story about the incident.” (GNS)

