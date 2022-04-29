PaK man arrested along LoC in Rajouri

Rajouri: A man from Pakistan-administered Kashmir was arrested on Line of Control in Rajouri sector on Friday, police official said.

An official said that the middle aged man hails from a village of Pakistan Administered Kashmir and reportedly was sneaking in from Line of Control in Tarkundi sub sector in Rajouri where he was intercepted by army.

“The man was detained and shifted to nearby camp and has now been handed over to police in Manjakote police station.” said official.

He said that investigation into the matter is going on—(KNO)

