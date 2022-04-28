Bank guard’s rifle goes off accidentally in Shopian

Srinagar: Three persons were injured after people ran helter-skelter as the rifle of a bank guard went off accidentally in Shopian district of south Kashmir on Wednesday, official sources said.
Official sources told GNS that the guard’s rifle went off accidentally at the main branch of the J&K bank at Shopian this morning, leading to chaos. Three persons were injured in the helter-skelter which followed but fortunately none sustained firearm injury, they said.
“There was an accidental fire by the Security Guard of J&K Bank. No one suffered firearm injury. One or two people sustained minor injuries in haste or confusion,” SSP Shopian Amritpal Singh told GNS.