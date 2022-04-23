Policeman Electrocuted To Death, Another Injured In Pulwama

Srinagar: A policeman was electrocuted to death and another injured in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday, official sources said.

While the circumstances leading to the incident have not been revealed officially hitherto, the official sources said that duo was brought to district hospital Pulwama.

Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Pulwama Dr B S Tullah when contacted told GNS that one of them, Javaid Ahmad, has died while another Manzoor Ahmad has been admitted. He said that Manzoor’s condition was ‘stable’. Further details awaited. (GNS)

