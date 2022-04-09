South Kashmir: Predawn Gunfight breaks out in Bijbhera

Srinagar:Encounter rages between militants and Security forces in Srihama Srigufwara area of Bijbhera in South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.
Reports said that a joint team of Police and army’s 03RR launched a cordon and search operation in Srihama Srigufwara.
As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.
A senior police officer also confirmed said about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.
Meanwhile Internet has been snapped in some parts of Anantnag for precautionary measures.(GNS)