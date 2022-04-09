2 sons arrested from Soura Srinagar for ‘murdering’ their father, dumping his body into Dal Lake

Srinagar:: Jammu and Kashmir Police Saturday said to have arrested two sons from Central Kashmir’s Soura area on charges of murdering their father and dumping his body in Dal Lake.

“On 07/04/2022 on a reliable information that an unidentified body was lying in the Dal lake near Akhoon mohalla Foreshore road, Police station Nigeen swung into action and fished out the body from the said spot and shifted it to the hospital for medico-legal formalities followed by inquest proceedings under section 174 CRPC”, said a police spokesperson in a statement .

“The body was identified as of Khurshid Ahamd Tota, 62, son of Ghulam Nabi Tota, resident of Elahibagh Soura”, the statement reads.

“After medical formalities the body was handed over to its legal heirs. The preliminary medical report revealed marks on neck etc. Also, through investigation into other suspicious circumstances it came into fore that the deceased has been murdered by unknown persons who then threw the body into the Dal lake and accordingly case FIR number 34/2022 u/s 302, 120 (B) IPC, 201 IPC was registered in Police station Nigeen and investigation was taken up”, the statement reads.

“Through circumstancial evidence, oral witnesses, CCTVs and technical analysis it came into fore that the deceased was killed by his family members at their home on the evening of 5th April after some altercation, and the body was kept at at home for a day”, the statement maintains adding on the evening of 6th April ,after proper planning, they shifted the body in an I-20 vehicle and threw it into the Dal lake to conceal the crime.

“The two sons of the deceased have been arrested and the vehicle siezed with further investigation going on. More arrests will follow”, concludes the statement. (GNS)

