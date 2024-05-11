2 Soldiers Injured in Accident

Rajouri: Two soldiers were injured after their vehicle skidded off the road in Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.
Official sources said that today an army vehicles met with an accident near sub grid station Dhanma PP Chingus PS Rajouri on NH 144A wherein one vehicle carrying canteen supplies skidded off the road.
They said that two individuals, one critical were injured in the accident and have been taken hospital for treatment.
