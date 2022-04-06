Barring Srinagar, Night Temp Increases In J&K

Srinagar: Amid dry weather, night temperature increased across Jammu and Kashmir barring Srinagar on Wednesday, officials said.
A meteorological department official said that Srinagar recorded a low of 8.4°C against 9.3°C on the previous night. However, he said, the temperature was 1.5°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund recorded a low of 7.4°C against 7.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 1.7°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 10.0°C against 8.7°C the previous night. It was 4.6°C more than normal during this time of the season for the place, the official said.
Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 4.0°C against 3.4°C last night. The temperature was 1.8°C above normal for the place, he said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 5.0°C against 4.5°C as on the previous night, the official said. While 0.5°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 4.5°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.
Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 5.8°C against 5.6°C the previous night. The temperature was 0.3°C above normal, the official told Global News Service.
Jammu recorded a low of 20.0°C against 19.7°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 2.2°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.
Banihal recorded a low of 9.4°C, Batote 13.2°C and Bhaderwah 10.2°C, the official said.
Ladakh’s Leh recorded a minimum of 3.0°C against 3.1°C on the previous night, he said.
The MeT official said that no significant weather was expected in Jammu and Kashmir and it would continue to be “mainly dry” for now. (GNS)