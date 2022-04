Srinagar: Unknown gunmen suspected to be militants fired upon a man in Chotagam Harmain area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Monday.

A top police officer said that militants fired upon a Kashmir Pandith identifying him as Sonu Kumar Balaji of Chotagam.

He has been shifted to nearby hospital for treatment and is said to be stable.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.(GNS)

