Indian team needs to emerge from legacy of poor decision making going forward: Anjum Chopra

New Delhi: Former captain Anjum Chopra believes India were never among the title contenders at the just concluded Women’s World Cup and going forward, she wants the team to “emerge from a legacy of poor decision-making” to turn the corner.

India’s underwhelming show at the ICC showpiece in New Zealand ended with a heartbreaking loss to South Africa in the group stage.

“It is time women’s cricket emerges from legacy of poor decision making and be honest about what they want to do and how they want to do going forward. Otherwise we will remain a near about team, we will never get there,” Chopra told PTI in an exclusive interview.

Expectations were high after the runners-up finish in the previous World Cup five years ago but Chopra, who watched the action from the sidelines as a commentator, feels that the Mithali Raj-led squad never looked winning the trophy in the lead up to the mega event.

India were the only team to get a bilateral series against hosts New Zealand ahead of the World Cup but they could still not get fully used to the conditions and zero in on a settled combination.

“I won’t say India played poorly. They played a few ordinary matches where they could have performed better.

“I would say the kind of preparation and kind of skill the players showed prior to the World cup (against NZ) to getting into the World Cup, it was surprising to see the approach against Pakistan, the way they batted (though they won).

“It was surprising decision making (opting to bowl) against New Zealand . Coming to a particular country well in advance, paying six games and if you are still unaware of the conditions, it would be unfair to say that India played poorly, I would say they were not in the contest,” Chopra said.

India failed to beat any of the SENA teams including England, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand, ending with wins only against Pakistan, West Indies and debutants Bangladesh.

Seeing India’s campaign unfold they way it did, Chopra was left dispirited after the team failed to even reach the semifinals.

“It is not just players who need to take responsibility, it is everyone including support staff who should take the responsibility. It is not about crucifying one person. You will always have bad days but India were simply not consistent enough.

—PTI

