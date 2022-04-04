Infiltration bid by militants foiled in Naushera Rajouri: Army

Jammu: Army on Monday claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid by militants in Naushera area along Line of Control in Rajouri district.

“On night of 03/04 April 2022, Indian Army successfully eliminated an infiltration bid attempted by Pakistani (militants)along the Line of Control in Naushera Sector, District Rajouri (J&K),” Jammu based army spokesperson said in a statement. “Body of one (militants) along with arms & ammunition have been recovered.” The operation’ he said, is in progress.(GNS)

