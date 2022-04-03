DC Srinagar directs for uninterrupted power, water supply at shrines

SRINAGAR: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today visited Dargah Hazratbal and Dastageer Sahib shrine (RA) Khanyar to review the arrangements made for Taraawi (night prayers) during the holy month of Ramzan.

CEO, Wakaf, Mufti Fareed u Din, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Dr Syed Haneef Balkhi, Senior officers from all concerned departments accompanied the DC during his visit.

The Deputy Commissioner impressed upon the concerned officers to ensure all basic amenities including uninterrupted supply of water and electricity, cleanliness in and around the Hazratbal Shrine, Dastageer Sahab and other places so that devotees do not face any difficulty.

He directed the PDD and the PHE to ensure reliable power and water supply at the shrines particularly during the month of Ramzan especially during the Taraawi hours.

He instructed for provision of standby transformers and generators and mobile water tankers as a backup at the shrine.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the SMC authorities to ensure thorough maintenance of cleanliness around the Dargah.

He also directed for making lighting arrangements around the Shrines and asked the concerned to make all street lights functional within two days.

The Deputy Commissioner stressed on making availability of all essential commodities in the markets besides checks on quality and control of prices so that people do not face any difficulty for want of essentials.

He also instructed the concerned authorities to ensure adequate transport and parking facilities besides hassle-free movement of traffic on the shrine routes.

The Health department was directed to set up a dedicated ambulance with paramedic staff at the Shrine besides arrangements for thermal screening for adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour.

