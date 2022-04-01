Night Temp Stays Above Normal In J&K

Srinagar: Night temperatures continue to stay above normal across Jammu and Kashmir despite drop at most places with this summer capital of J&K recording a low of 8.4°C on Friday.

A meteorological department official said that even though the temperature in Srinagar was down by four notches from 8.8°C on the previous night, it was 2.0°C above normal during this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a low of 5.6°C against 5.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 0.5°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 8.1°C against 7.7°C the previous night. It was 3.4°C more than normal during this time of the season for the place, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 1.7°C against 2.8°C last night. The temperature was 0.0°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.5°C against 3.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While minus 0.8°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 3.3°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 5.7°C, same as on the previous night. The temperature was 1.2°C above normal, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 17.9°C against 19.0°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 0.8°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 11.6°C, Batote 13.7°C and Bhaderwah 9.7°C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a minimum of 1.4°C against 2.4°C previous night while the automatic station at Kargil recorded a minimum of 1.0°C.

The MeT official said that no significant weather was expected in Jammu and Kashmir for now. (GNS)

