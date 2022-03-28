Upward Trend In Night Temp Continues In J&K in

Srinagar: Night temperatures continued to increase in Jammu and Kashmir with mercury settling around 5°C above normal in Gulmarg and Pahalgam on Monday, officials said.

A meteorological department official said that Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K recorded a low of 9.4 °C against 7.2°C on the last. The temperature was 3.3°C above normal for Srinagar during this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a low of 5.6°C against 4.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was below normal by 1.5°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 9.6°C against 6.9°C the previous night. It was 4.7°C more than normal during this time of the season, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 6.2°C against 1.3°C last night. The temperature was 4.6°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 4.6°C against 3.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While minus 0.8°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 5.4°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 11.0°C against 4.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 6.5°C above normal, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 19.7°C against 16.9°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 3.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital which recorded highest temperature in March in 77 years and highest ever at 37.3°C, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 8.6°C, Batote had a minimum of 12.5°C while Bhaderwah recorded a low of 9.5°C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a minimum of 2.0 °C against 0.6°C previous night while the automatic station at Kargil recorded a minimum of minus 0.0°C.

He said no significant weather was expected during next one week except cloudiness to chances of light rain/snow over “extreme higher reaches” of North Western and Northern parts of J&K during night of March 30. (GNS)

