North Kashmir: Exchange Of Fire In Trehgam Kupwara

Srinagar:Some exchange of fire was reported on Saturday between militants and security forces near Kumkadi post in Trehgam area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A top police officer said that some militant movement was detected by the security forces during searches near Kumkadi post.

When security forces challenged the militants, they fired upon the party, which was effectively retaliated triggering off a gunfight, he said.

Till this report was being filed, operation in the area was still underway, more details will follow.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print