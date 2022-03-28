Several injured in Rajouri accident, rescue operation launched

Rajouri: Several passengers were on Monday injured in a road accident at Lam area of Nowshera sub division of Rajouri district.

As per initial details, a passenger bus on way to Nowshera from Lam Line of Control area fell into a roadside gorge on Lam road.

“We have launched a rescue operation at the accident site and it has come to our knowledge that more than twelve persons are injured while several among them are critical,” a police officer said that .

Presently, Army, police and locals are carrying out rescue operation at the bus accident site—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print