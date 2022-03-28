Attaching property- Innocent civilians need not worry: IGP

Srinagar: Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar on Sunday said that honest and innocent civilians should not be worried a bit regarding implementation of law on attachment of properties of those sheltering militants.
“Honest and innocent citizens don’t have to worry a bit about the implementation of law regarding action against house owners in whose house militants come to hide at gun point”, he said, adding, “Law already provides protection to such persons and police will go by law.
He said that police is also aware that “agents of militants and separatist leaders from time to time cleverly push militants into innocent citizens’ houses to damage them”.
“Jammu Kashmir Police has the skill and knowledge to segregate the chaff from grains. But law will not spare the rest”, the top police officer added.
(GNS)