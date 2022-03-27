Train services to remain suspended today

Srinagar: Authorities have ordered suspension of train service in Kashmir Valley on Saturday due to “precautionary measures”.

An official said that in view of the prevailing situation, the train services between Banihal to Baramullah and vice versa have been suspended in the Valley. “There is no specific reason for the suspension but it has been done as a part of a precautionary measure,” he said.

The official told KNO that there are apprehensions of law and order situation at Nadigam and due to which train services have been cancelled on Saturday.

Last night, unidentified gunmen shot dead a SPO of Jammu and Kashmir police and his brother in village Chadbugh area of Budgam—(KNO)

