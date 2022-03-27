DC Srinagar reviews implementation of beneficiary oriented CSSs

Directs for 100% saturation of implementation areas

SRINAGAR: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today chaired a meeting of zonal and sectoral officers of the district to review the progress in implementation of the Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSSs) at Meeting Hall of DC Office Complex, here.

On the occasion, the DC was apprised in detail about the achievements made so far under Centrally Sponsored Schemes including PMAY-G, PMAY-U, PM Kissan, PMJJBY, PMGSY, PM-JAY, Soil Health Card, PM Atal Yojna, PMKKY, SVAMITVA, SEHAT Cards and National Family Benefit scheme.

The DC stressed upon the concerned departments and financial institutions to work for overall development of the district and Welfare of the target population with more dedication and sincerity, so that the 100 percent saturation is made under all mentioned centrally sponsored schemes.

In this regard, he directed Lead District Manager to monitor and follow up the work on a monthly basis in respect of departments and Banks under Government sponsored schemes for eradication of unemployment of educated youth, hassle free lending facilities for generating new income units.

The DC stressed on conducting IEC activities for mass awareness to educate the public about the Employment generation and social security schemes in the district so that maximum people are benefited.

The DC asked the line departments to achieve saturation in all Centrally sponsored schemes under set deadlines to ensure that benefit of schemes percolate to the last beneficiary.

Besides, Additional District Development Commissioner Srinagar, Zahoor Ahmad Mir and Joint Director Planning, Mohammad Yaseen Lone, the meeting was attended by all District/Sectoral officers.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print