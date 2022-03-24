Rains Lash Kashmir, Parts Of Jammu Division; MeT forecasts mainly dry weather till March 30

Srinagar: Rains lashed Kashmir Valley and parts of Jammu division while the weatherman on Thursday forecast mainly dry weather for now till March 30.

“Today, a brief spell of light rain/snow (over higher reaches) is likely at scattered places of Kashmir whereas weather will be partly to generally cloudy in both Jammu and Kashmir (divisions),” A meteorological department official here said, adding, “From tomorrow (Friday), weather is most likely to remain mainly dry till March 30th. There is no forecast of any major rain/snow.”

The meteorological department official told GNS that Srinagar, the summer capital of J&K had 4.4mm of rainfall and recorded a low of 8.6°C against last night’s 7.2°C. The temperature was 3.6°C above normal for Srinagar during this time of the year.

Qazigund received 1.2mm of rain and recorded a low of 7.1°C against 5.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was above normal by 3.4°C for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 7.1°C against 7.2°C the previous night. It was 3.8°C more than normal during this time of the season, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, recorded a low of 3.3°C against 1.9°C last night. The temperature was 2.9°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 1.°C against 2.5°C on the previous night, the official said. While minus 1.6°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 0.6°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 6.8°C against 5.1°C on the previous night. The temperature was 3.6°C more than normal, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 18.6°C against 17.6°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 3.1°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.

Banihal had 0.3mm of rainfall and recorded a low of 10.0°C, Batote received 2.4mm of rainfall and had a minimum of 9.3°C while Bhaderwah with traces of rain recorded a low of 9.7°C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a minimum of 2.0°C against 0.4°C previous night while automatic Kargil station recorded a low of 0.8°C. (GNS)

