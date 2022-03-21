Highway Reopens After Closure For Hours

Srinagar: Jammu-Srinagar highway, the lone surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, reopened after remaining closed for several hours in the morning due to shooting stones near Mehar area in Ramban , officials said on Monday.

“Jammu-Srinagar highway is now through for vehicular movement,” a senior traffic department officer said .

Earlier due to continuous shooting stones at Mehar Ramban, the thoroughfare was closed. “Some 1000 Jammu bound trucks which were stranded between Ramban and Banihal will now move towards their destination along with other traffic.”

Meanwhile, Mughal Road, connecting Shopian with Poonch and Rajouri districts, remained closed for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation at Peer Ki Gali.

Kishtwar-Sinthan road also remained closed in view of snow accumulation, the traffic department official said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print