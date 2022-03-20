Prof Talat for revival of KU’s Observatory Centre at Gulmarg

Says it can be a great place for academics, research, tourism promotion

Srinagar: Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad has called for revival of the varsity’s historical Gulmarg Observatory Centre for academic, scientific and tourism purposes.

During his day-long visit to Gulmarg a day earlier, where he inspected the infrastructure, equipment and other facilities at the Gulmarg Observatory, Prof Talat said the facility must be appropriately utilised after its necessary revival and up-gradation to facilitate teachers, researchers and students from educational institutions in J&K and other parts of the country to visit the Observatory and make use of its high-end telescope and other equipment.

The Vice-Chancellor said this important Observatory, which has been previously frequented by renowned scientists from different parts of the country and abroad for research purposes, can become a great center of attraction for tourists visiting Gulmarg throughout the year.

The Observatory has a point-2mm high-end telescope which can be used to observe different astronomical phenomena under clear skies in Gulmarg with minimal atmospheric interference. The added features of the place include an old library with some rare books, space for radioactivity studies, a herbal garden and a weather forecasting system.

“Our students, including those from schools, can visit this place which could help in inculcating scientific temper in young minds,” he said.

Prof Talat said the Observatory can also become a place for multidisciplinary research as envisioned under National Education Policy-2020, where our geographers, earth scientists and physicists can conduct some of the cutting-edge research in a unique setting.

Prof Talat also said that necessary up-gradation of the Observatory shall be carried out to also make the place useful for accommodation purposes for University faculty, students and scholars.

The VC was accompanied by Registrar Dr. Nisar A Mir, Director DPES Prof Showket A Shah, Head Department of Physics Prof Basharat Want, Joint Registrar Dr. Ashfaq Zarri, Special Secretary to VC Dr. Ashfaq A Zarri, Director IT Dr. Maroof Qadri, Executive Engineer Shayiq Bilal Masood and his team and Producer EMRC Dr. Tariq Abdullah.

Later, the VC-led team of University officers had a discussion with CEO Gulmarg Development Authority Ghulam Jeelani Zargar regarding the up-gradation required to be done at the Observatory.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print