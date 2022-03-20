Conservator of Forests visits Kund valley Kulgam

SRINAGAR: Conservator of Forests Irfan, Ali Shah, today visited several remote areas in Kund valley, Kulgam falling under jurisdiction of Anantnag Forest Division. During the visit a massive public outreach cum planting program was organised at Kund valley, Kulgam (falling in Anantnag Forest Division) in which about two thousand saplings of conifers, fruit plants were planted by J&K Forest Department in collaboration with local administration, NGOs and others.

The Conservator while addressing the local people said that the Forest Department has accelerated it’s efforts for both Greening of degraded forest areas as well as providing and strengthening of livelihoods for both forest fringe inhabitants as well as local educated youth. He said during the current year about 16 lakh planting target is there out of which 9.5 lakh has been achieved till date in South Kashmir. This includes planting of saplings under different schemes like CAMPA,CAPEX etc He said free distribution to public and local farmers of quality poplar and salix plants has been initiated.

He said sale counters for conifer saplings have also been set up at all major forest offices and nurseries for general public. He informed that under Har Gaon Haryali each village is being covered for greening of areas outside forest areas and for making our villages more green. Under One Beat Guard One Village program, thousands of plants have been planted in South Kashmir. He said about 5250 mandays of employment has been generated through MNREGA Convergence in South Kashmir during the current financial year.

He said Green India Mission is being implemented for the first time in Shopian Forest Division and shall be gradually extended to other areas as well. He said under this Mission Eco-restoration and forest cover increase and Strengthening of local Livelihoods is being focussed on. The Forest Department will be very soon distributing fruit tree management kits, bee keeping kits, solar devices etc amongst forest fringe area communities and to the women folk as well.

On this occasion, the Conservator of Forests directed for settling of claims received from locals, forest dwellers etc under Forest Rights Act on fast track basis and for expediting verification of Kashmiri notice cases for meeting bonafide timber requirements so that forest fringe and tribal communities get benefitted

On this occasion, Plantation of more than two thousand saplings of conifers, fruit plants etc was done by Forest Department in collaboration with locals.

