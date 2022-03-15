Director, Enforcement wing of AP&FWD inspect various fertilizer dealers at Shopian

Seizes 150 quintals of unregistered fertilizer at Memander

SRINAGAR: The Director Agriculture Production and Farmers Welfare department (AP&FWD) Kashmir, Chowdhary Mohammad Iqbal along with team of Enforcement Officers today seized 150 qtls of unregistered fertilizer during an inspection of various fertilizer dealers at Memender, Shopian.

The Director conducted the inspection during a surprise visit to the district. He said that Directorate of Agriculture Kashmir had put all the official staff in place at all districts of Kashmir to curb the spurious menace in the division.

The Director reiterated all stakeholders to ensure that only the quality/genuine inputs (insecticides/pesticides/fertilizers) is made available to the farming community. He said that the quality of an agriculture input plays a vital role in the overall success of an agriculture enterprise for a farmer/entrepreneur and the need of the coordinated approach among the stakeholders is must for upholding the interests of the farming community of the region.

Iqbal applauded the role of enforcement officers and further directed them to work in coordination with the farmers of the area so that scope for spurious pesticide/fertilizer is minimized and ultimately eradicated from the society.

Besides, the team of enforcement wing of the Agriculture Department Director was accompanied by the Deputy Director Planning, District Law Enforcement Officer (South) and other senior Officers /officials of the department.

