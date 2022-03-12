4 militants killed in 3 Overnight gunbattles across Kashmir; one militant captured alive: Police

Srinagar: Security Forces launched massive anti-militants operations Friday evening at three places of South, North and Central Kashmir in which four militants have been killed so far. The slain include two militants from Jaish-e-Muhammad and one each from LeT. One militant was also captured alive in one of the encounters.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir range Vijay Kumar said that four to five anti-militancy operations are launched on Friday evening in which two militants of JeM were killed in Pulwama, one LeT militant in Ganderbal and one LeT militant in Handwara.

“All encounters are in progress while another encounter is likely to place as well,” the IGP said.

The encounters come close on the heels of Hazratbal shootout in which one foreign militant was killed and two others managed to flee and also a day after a Sarpanch was killed in Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

In Pulwama, the encounter took place in Cheweakalan village in which two Jaish militants were killed so far while as another militant was killed in a gunfight at Rajwar area of Handwara area of Kupwara. The fourth militant was killed in Ganderbal encounter. Pertinently, DGP J&K Dilbagh Singh had recently told reporters in Jammu the number of active militants was falling fast and the remaining ones are being tracked and very soon situation will further improve in Kashmir. Meanwhile, IGP Kashmir said that encounters in Handwara and Pulwama are over while as Ganderbal gunfight is still one. He also said that one militant was captured alive during a gunfight—(KNO)

