J&K parties condemn IED blast in Udhampur

Srinagar: Political parties on Wednesday condemned an IED attack in Udhampur district of Jammu region in which one person was killed and 15 others were injured.

The blast took place around 1 pm near the district court complex.

“Unequivocally condemn the Udhampur attack in which one person lost his life and several others were injured. May the deceased rest in peace. Prayers for speedy recovery of those injured,” the National Conference (NC) wrote on its Twitter handle.

NC vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said he was greatly saddened by the attack and the resultant death and injuries.

“I unreservedly condemn this attack, at the same time I send my condolences to the family of the deceased & prayers for the injured, Abdullah said in a tweet.

My deepest condolences to the bereaved family and prayers for a speedy recovery of those injured, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti wrote on Twitter.

Peoples Conference general secretary Imran Reza Ansari said terror should be condemned in one voice.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari also condemned the blast and said no words were strong enough to condemn the heinous attack on innocent civilians.

“Government should firmly resolve to avenge this barbaric action by the enemies of peace and the perpetrators of the crime should be brought to justice,” he said.

Eyewitnesses said the blast was so powerful that some iron grills nearby were damaged in its impact. It triggered panic in the area.

Additional Director General of Police (Jammu) Mukesh Singh told reporters that initial investigation points towards the use of an improvised explosive device (IED).

He said the nature of the explosive and further details would be known following investigation by experts.

