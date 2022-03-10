9 new cases in Ladakh

Leh: Ladakh reported nine fresh Covid cases on Wednesday. The number of active cases stands at 98 — 96 from Leh and two from Kargil, officials said. All the new cases were reported from Leh district, they said.
A total of 626 sample reports were found negative in Ladakh, they said.
As many as 28 patients were cured and discharged from hospitals in Leh, taking the overall recoveries to 27,813, they said. —PTI
