Weeklong workshop on ‘research methodology in literary studies, humanities’ begins at NIT Srinagar

All sessions of the workshop will be eye-openers for all participants: Director NIT

Srinagar: A week-long virtual workshop on ‘Research Methodology in Literary Studies and Humanities’ began Wednesday at Department of Humanities, Social Sciences & Management (HSS&M), National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar.

The inaugural session of the workshop was presided over by the Director NIT Srinagar, Prof.(Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal, who is also the chief patron of the workshop, while Prof. MF Wani Dean R&C and Prof. Najeeb-ud-Din, Dean Academic Affairs are the patrons of the program.

HoD HSS&M, Prof. Abdul Liman is the organizing head of the program while Dr. Nasir F. Butt is the main convener and organizer of the workshop. Dr. Jaya Srivastava, Dr. Sumaira Jan, Dr. Mohd. Rafiq Teli and Dr. Nufazil Ahangar are the coordinators of the workshop.

On the occasion, Director NIT Srinagar, Prof. (Dr) Rakesh Sehgal appreciated the HSS&M department for organizing the workshop on a relevant theme. He said such workshops are highly motivating and informative for the all-round development of students.

Prof. Sehgal also appreciated the efforts of Dr. Nasir Bhatt from the HSS&M department, who is the brain behind organizing the workshop for the betterment of students and faculty.

“No doubt NIT is a professional institution imparting technical and science education at all levels. Our aim is not only to produce technically and skilled professionals but also to go for holistic development of these professionals,” he said.

Prof. Sehgal said stated that the department of HSS&M has taken lead in organizing such kind of workshops. It is a great opportunity for all of us to interact and know about each other.

He said all sessions of the workshop were an eye-opener for all participants and NIT Srinagar will be organizing such workshops in the future also so that students can get benefited from their initiatives.

In his message, Registrar NIT, Prof. Kaiser Bukhari appreciated the organizers for conducting a workshop on a relevant theme. He said these sessions are the need of the hour and will explore more in-depth knowledge to the participants.

Earlier Head Department of HSS&M Prof. Abdul Liman in his welcome address said it is the 5th workshop that department is organizing during the last 2 years. “We are also planning to host 2nd edition of the international conference in May this year,’ he said.

The main aim of this workshop is to make scholars capable of formulating research theme, identifying research gaps and framing questions and objectives, and framing effective research proposals, he said.

Prof. Liman said students of the department represented the country at Dubai Expo 2020 (UAE) and visited Mumbai as part of the Indian young delegation. He also expressed his gratitude to Hon’ble Director Prof Rakesh Sehgal for supporting the academic and research activities at the department.

Convener of the workshop, Dr. Nasir F. Butt said the present workshop intends to impart research skills by acquainting the scholars and professionals with important aspects of research in the field, enabling them to use multidisciplinary research methods to carry out quality research.

The first session was hosted by Prof. Smita Jha from Deptt. of Humanities and Social Sciences IIT Roorkee on ‘Methodology, Methods and Research designs in Qualitative Research.

The other resource persons for the workshop are Dr. Narendra Kumar, Associate Professor Dept of HSS, LNM Institute of Information and Technology, Jaipur, Rajasthan.

Prof. Anil Raina from Dept. of English & Cultural Studies Panjab University, Chandigarh, Dr. Bhatt Iqbal Majeed, Assistant Professor, Department of Social Work, CUJ Jammu, Prof. Roshan Lal Sharma, Former Dean, School of Humanities and Languages, CU Himachal Pradesh, Dr. Isha Malhotra, Assistant Professor & I/c. Head School of Language and Literature, SMVD University.

Dr. Vandana Sharma, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of English from CUJ, Dr. Mohd. Ameen, Senior Assistant Professor, Department of English, North Campus, University of Kashmir and Dr. Raj Thakur, Assistant Professor, Department of English CUJ.

Ms. Shaista Sadeeq, Ms. Shivani Sambyal, Ms. Haiqa Nowshen, Ms. Saba Sangeen, Ms. Uzma, Ms. Asma Aijaz are co-coordinators of the weeklong workshop.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print