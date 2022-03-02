Panch shot dead in Kulgam

Kulgam: Unknown gunmen on Wednesday evening shot dead an independent Panch at Kulpora Srandroo area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

An official said that unknown gunmen shot at a Panch in Srandroo area of Kulgam.

He said that in the incident, the panch identified as Mohammad Yaqoob Dar of Kulpora Srandroo Kulgam received injuries, who was rushed to hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries.

Medical Superintendent of District Hospital Kulgam, Dr. Muzaffar Zargar said that panch was brought dead to the hospital.

Moreover, the officials said that the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers and further investigation has been taken up—(KNO)

