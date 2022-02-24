Active LeT militant, militant associate apprehended in Budgam: Police 

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday said that they have arrested a Active Lashkar-i-Toiba militant along with a militant associate in Central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

In a statement, the police said that acting on specific information about presence of militants in Aarath area of Budgam, Police along with 2RR arrested an active militant of outfit LeT identified as Yasir Mushtaq son of Mushtaq Ahmed and a militant associate identified as Irfan Bashir son of Bashir Ahmed Dar both residents of Allahpora Budgam. Incriminating materials of outfit LeT, arms & ammunition including 01 Chinese grenade, 01 AK Magazine and 30 AK rounds were recovered from their possession.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested militant had joined militancy folds recently and the arrested militant associate was providing the logistic support to him. Accordingly, a Case vide FIR No. 44/2022 under relevant sections of laws has been registered at Police station Budgam and further investigation into the matter is in progress, reads the statement.(GNS)

