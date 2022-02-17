Revocation of Article 370 turned Kashmir issue more complicated: Mehbooba

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party chairperson Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that revocation of Article 370 has made resolution of Kashmir issue more complicated.

“PAGD aims to restore the honour and dignity of Jammu and Kashmir. Thousands of our youth are jailed outside, our journalists who bring forth the reality are jailed, commoners are being harassed. PAGD raises its voice on these issues, the central government does not want someone to talk about the reality – they want that a message be carried that everything is normal in J&K,” she told reporters on a query about the ‘frequent house arrests’ of PAGD leaders.

“They want to give an impression that by revocation of Article 370, they have solved the ‘Kashmir dispute’. But it is contrary to that. After revocation of Art 370 they have made the Kashmir dispute more complicated to be solved. They are muzzling the voices of people. Children of poor families are held in jails outside, how come the parents of such children would go there. Every time PAGD raises its voice on such issues, it pinches the central government,” the PDP president said on the sidelines of a condolence meet at Pahnoo Shopian.

On Delimitation Commission Draft, the PDP chairperson said that no one was happy with it. “They have dissipated the constituencies and joined different areas,” she said.

“Journalism is a great profession but our government restricts the journalists here from speaking the truth with we having the examples of Fahad Shah and Sajjad Gul, how the cowardly government blindfolded them for telling the truth”, Mehbooba said adding, “People in Jammu and Kashmir are being held captive by the cowardly government using the words white collar and hybrid militant(s).” —GNS

