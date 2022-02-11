Special Adalat by passport office Srinagar from 15 Feb

Srinagar : The Regional Passport Office will organise a special Adalat from 15 Feb to 17 Feb 2022 to clear pending applications for passports to the year 2020 at passport Office Srinagar .

Application whose passport application are pending may visit the passport office Srinagar from 15th Feb to 17th Feb during 02:00 PM t 5:00 PM.

Applicants are requested to bring all the original documents while visiting passport Adalat.

Applicants should note that pending applications for year 2020 will be closed these days.After the said Adalat ,file closure will be initiated for files pertaining to 2020, an official press release said today.

