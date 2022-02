Budgam: An unidentified male body was recovered in Brenwar area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday.

Official sources said that a body of an elderly man was found by locals near power grid station Brenwar Chadoora, who later informed the police accordingly.

“Body has been recovered from the spot and identification of deceased is being ascertained while further investigations have been started,” said a police officer—(KNO)

