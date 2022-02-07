What society owes to acid victim after the attack

Srinagar: The acid attack on a 24-year-old girl in Hawal has brought to light an important issue: the future of the girl, and of her family. Her education and career has come to an abrupt halt, and she while she may hope for restoration of her damaged face and eyes, will she get back her old life in the face of social attitudes that may reject or even denigrate her?

“How does a society see such an incident? On the face of it, it is condemned by all, and stringent punishment demanded for the perpetrators, but the same society builds a negative image about the girl. As a result, the survivor has to bear it for life, and will most likely be ostracised and stereotyped,” said Dr Asma Nabi, Assistant Professor at the Department of Psychology, Kashmir University.

People in Kashmir often talk about such incidents in hushed tones, speculating on the character of the girl and the reasons why she, and she alone, was subjected to such an attack. As a result, the survivor suffers a pervasive silent discrimination. She also struggles to find a marital match, remains aloof from activities where there is social engagement, and all the stress of social negativity impacts the mindset of the survivor in a way that dwarfs growth, making the person question her existence.

It is in the backdrop of this that the administration and police have taken strong note of a photograph being circulated on social media. At the SMHS hospital, the girl has been given a separate ward, guarded by police, where entrance is restricted to doctors and family members.

Dr Asma said that this attack should be the point from where a change in how we look at it has to begin. “Our views, our thoughts about her should remain the same as they were prior to the act,” she said. “Can they remain so? This is a question that society needs to answer immediately.”

Dr Asma added, “We as a society need to take a strong stand against these incidents, but at the same time we must let the girl be at peace.”

Already, a number of stories have been woven around the survivor, by the same society that has condemned the act. These assumptions could be as dangerous to her image as it could be to her health and career, Dr Asma said.

J&K Mission Director Integrated Child Protection Scheme (ICPS) Shabnam Kamili

Shabnum Kamili told Kashmir Reader that society needs to be aware of the negative perception it creates around the girl. “She has been damaged for something she is not responsible for at all. As a society, an attempt should be made to ensure that her image is not affected socially,” Kamili said.

