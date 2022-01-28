Man hit by train in Kakapora identified mentally unsound, cop still critical at SMHS Hospital

PAMPORE: A 36-year-old man who got killed by a running train at Kakapora area of Pulwama district have been identified as mentally unsound from Budgam district.

A government railway policeman Shabir Ahmad Dar was also critically injured after he tried to save the life of an unidentified man from getting hit by a train near Kakapora railway station.

The identification was possible only after making the photo of the deceased person viral on social networking sites.

Government Railway Police Officer told Kashmir Reader that the unidentified person who was hit by train in Kakapora area has been identified as mentally unsound Mudasir Ahmad Dar (36) son of Abdul Rashid, resident of Wagoora, Nowgam area of Budgam district.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening in which a railway personnel Shabir Ahmad got critical injured while trying to save mentally unsound person who was roaming in the danger zone near Kakapora railway station.

he railway officer said that the identification of the person has not been made after being hit by a train on Wednesday.

“The safety of people is the priority of government railway police who risk their lives should to keep away from the railway tracks” said the railway police officer adding that railway police tried their best to save the mentally unsound person for which one of their men risked his life to save him and got seriously injured. He said that the injured Shabir Ahmad Dar was immediately shifted to SMHS hospital Srinagar where he is undergoing treatment since Wednesday, a senior officer told Kashmir Reader.

The body of a deceased mentally unsound person was handed over to family after undergoing postmortem conducted at Sub district hospital Pampore on Thursday.

