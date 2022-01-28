DC Srinagar reviews progress of Developmental works taken up during current Financial Year

Sets parameters for formulation of Capex Plan 2022-23

SRINAGAR: In order to review the progress of ongoing developmental works in the District, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today chaired a meeting of the District/Sectoral Officers here at Meeting Hall of the DC Office Complex.

The meeting was among others attended by the Chief Planning Officer, Joint Commissioner SMC, General Manager DIC, Programme Officer ICDS, Superintendent Engineers of R&B, KPDCL, PHE, Assistant Commissioner Development and other Sectoral/District Officers.

During the meeting, the DC was given detailed sector wise progress of the works taken up under the District Capex plan 2021-22.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner also set parameters for formulation of annual District Capex Plan for year 2022-22.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner asked the officers of all line Departments to work with added zeal and dedication to further improvise the public delivery system

The Deputy Commissioner said that the performance of all Departments is now measurable as per the parameters of Good Governance Index on certain sectors and selected indicators, besides quantity and quality of every work is being monitored to check the performance to ensure efficient and prompt public delivery system.

The DC further directed the concerned officers to ensure that necessary benefits under different social security schemes and welfare programmes percolate down to the last beneficiary of the district. He also asked the concerned to achieve the physical and financial targets within the set timelines to provide necessary benefits to the general public.

The Deputy Commissioner also asked the Health authorities to saturate the process of issuing Golden cards under SEHAT scheme in the District. While LDM was directed to take all necessary measures to improve financial literacy and financial inclusion index to track the process of ensuring access to financial services, timely and adequate credit for vulnerable groups such as weaker sections and low-income groups at an affordable cost.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print