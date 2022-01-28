NC has deep-rooted and credible footprints across JK: Sagar

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar on Thursday exhorted party functionaries to work in tandem towards making party stronger at grassroots.

Interacting with a number of delegations comprising of Party functionaries, delegates and workers, who had called on him here at Sher-e-Kashmir Bhawan, Jammu, Sagar said that NC is a formidable entity with deep-rooted and credible footprints across J&K and Ladakh. Among others Provincial President (Jammu) Ratan Lal Gupta, Provincial Secretary Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Brij Mohan Sharma, PP ST Cell Vijay Lochan were also present on the occasion.

Exhorting the functionaries and workers to take party mission to every doorstep, Sagar said, “National Conference has done a lot in empowering people politically since its inception by providing a vibrant platform to people from different religious and regional backgrounds and ensured their participation in the decision making at all levels.”

He said JKNC has always stood for the high principles of secularism, brotherhood and democracy and shall continue to do so in future as well. He said equitable development of all sections of the society has remained the benchmark of the National Conference since its inception.

“Jammu and Kashmir is passing through challenging times. The need of the hour calls for strengthening our rows and taking the party vision to every doorstep. Our functionaries, delegates, and workers in Jammu, Pirpanjal and Chenab are committed and working tirelessly. We have an added responsibility of safeguarding the plural ethos of J&K. We have to work harder to protect our social fabric,” he said.

