Two army soldiers injured in gunfight with militants trapped in Shopian encounter

Shopian: A fierce gunfight is underway at Cheki-Nowgam village in Vehil area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district. Two army soldiers have sustained injuries during the initial exchange of fire with the militants.

A cordon and search operation in the village was launched by a joint team of government forces including 44 Rashtriya Rifles of army, 14th battalion of Central Reserve Police Force and Jammu and Kashmir Police in the village on Wednesday after inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

The joint search party, according to police sources, came under fire from the hiding militants, which was retaliated and ensued into an encounter. Two army soldiers, according to police sources, were injured in the initial exchange of fire.

This encounter is the second such operation in the district in the first month of 2022.

Police sources said that two militants are believed to be trapped in the encounter while exchange of fire is going on. They said that lights have been installed around the site to stop any movement of militants.

A police source said that reinforcements have been also called in for the operation, which is difficult because of heavy snow and cold conditions in the area.

