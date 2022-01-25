MeT forecasts cloudy weather in J&K, dense fog in Jammu till Jan 29

Srinagar: Weatherman on Tuesday forecast cloudy weather in J&K coupled with moderate to dense fog in plains of Jammu till January 29.

“Fair to partly cloudy weather is expected throughout J&K till January 29 with moderate to dense fog in morning hours in plains of Jammu,” an official of the meteorological department here said . He said there would generally cloudy weather on January 30 and that there is possibility of light rain/snow on 31st. “Expect warmer days and colder nights till January 29th,” he said, adding, “There’s no forecast of any major weather till ending January.”

Meanwhile, the official said Srinagar received traces rainfall in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today while the summer capital of the J&K recorded a low of 1.8°C against last night’s 2.8°C, he said.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

Gulmarg had about 0.8cms of fresh snowfall during the time and recorded a low of minus 9.2°C against minus 9.5°C on previous night, he said. The temperature was 1.0°C above normal for this time of the year in the famous resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, had 1.3mm of rainfall and recorded a low of 0.0°C against 0.2°C on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, had 3.5 cms of snowfall during the time and recorded a low of minus 0.4°C against minus 0.5°C on the previous night, the official said.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, had 1.1mm of rain and recorded a low of minus 2.8°C against minus 0.8°C on the last night, he said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir received no rainfall during the time while as it recorded a low of 0.4°C against 0.4°C on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 7.1°C against previous night’s 7.6°C which is 0.1°C above normal for the J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 0.4°C, Katra had minimum of 6.0°C while Bhaderwah recorded a low of 0.4°C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 12.6°C against last night’s minus 11.9°C while mercury at automatic station in Kargil settled at minus 11.1°C. Drass, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 16.3°C against last night’s minus 8.4°C, official said. (GNS)

