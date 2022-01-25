Man arrested for ‘derogatory remarks’ against PM in Rajouri

Rajouri; A man, hailing from Mohalla Namb of Dehrian village of Rajouri district, has been arrested on Tuesday for his ‘derogatory remarks’ against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Police have lodged a case under relevant sections of law against the accused at Rajouri Police Station.

Officials said that a man identified as Shoket Hussain, son of Mohammad Salim of Mohalla Namb, Dehrian village of Rajouri has been arrested, adding that further legal proceedings into the matter are going on.

They said that the accused shared a video on social media platform with the content containing derogatory and objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi—(KNO)

