Jammu-Srinagar highway shut as ‘loaded truck gets embedded in mud’ near Panthyal

Srinagar,: Jammu-Srinagar highway, the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the outside world, has been closed as a “loaded truck is deeply embedded in the mud” near Panthyal area in Ramban district, officials said.

“Highway is still blocked at Panthyal due loaded truck deeply embedded in the mud. Restoration work is going on war footing basis,” a traffic department official said, adding, “People are requested not to travel on highway (Jammu towards Srinagar and vice versa) without confirming the status of road from TCUs (Traffic control units).”

Authorities had Sunday announced that only stranded traffic shall be allowed on thoroughfare which was closed following mudslides and shooting stones at many places on the weekend.

Meanwhile, Mughal Road, connecting Shopian with Poonch and Rajouri districts, remained closed for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation at Peer Ki Gali.

Also,Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road remained shut for vehicular movement in view of snow accumulation on Zoji la axis and has been closed till further orders. Kishtwar-Sinthan road also remained closed in view of snow accumulation, the traffic department official said. (GNS)

