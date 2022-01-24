Alert on Jammu border ahead of Republic Day: BSF

Jammu: Ahead of Republic Day, BSF Jammu frontier has sounded a high alert on the border to foil any possible misadventure, Officials said Monday.

BSF in an official statement said that keeping in mind the present security scenario and intelligence inputs on the eve of Republic Day, BSF Jammu has been on high alert on Jammu IB.

“BSF is carrying out extensive Anti-Tunneling drive, Special Patrolling and Depth area domination despite extremely hostile weather conditions,” the statement said, adding, to strengthen the border domination, mobilisation of troops have been done .

“Regular monitoring of suspicious activities of counterpart is being carried out through surveillance equipment. A joint patrolling and exercise are also being conducted alongwith Army, CRPF and State Police to scuttle any nefarious attempts of ANEs,” the statement said.

He said BSF troops deployed on Jammu International Border have been quite successful and consistent in foiling attempts from across the border by eliminating intruders, seizing huge caches of Arms/Ammunition, Narcotics and detecting Tunnels in past one year.

“BSF Jammu has always been committed to Border management with a humane face and relentless zeal and vigour,” the statement said—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print