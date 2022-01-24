04 employees injured as major fire incident averted at JLNM hospital, Rainawari

Srinagar: Four employees of Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial (JLNM) hospital suffered minor injuries after they successfully averted a major fire incident at the hospital on Monday afternoon.

Deputy Medical Superintendent of JLNM hospital Dr Bilques Shah said that a major fire incident was averted as Oxygen plant roof top cached fire while welding work was going on.

She said that during the welding work PVC sheet of the roof top caught the fire following which four employees of the hospital successfully managed to avert a major fire tragedy at the hospital, but added they also suffered minor injuries as well.

It was due to timely efforts of these employees that no loss of property was reported, adding that the condition of all injured employees is stable—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print