Fresh Snowfall In Most Parts Of Kashmir

Srinagar: Rains lashed plains of Srinagar while most places including Gulmarg received snowfall in Kashmir Valley, officials said on Saturday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar received 1.6mm rainfall in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today while the summer capital of the J&K recorded a low of 2.3°C against last night’s 2.8°C.

Kashmir is presently under the grip of 40-day long harshest period of winter, known locally as ‘Chillai Kalan, which started from December 21. It is followed by a 20-day long ‘Chillai Khurd’ and a 10-day-long ‘Chilla Bachha’.

Gulmarg had about 12cms of fresh snowfall during the time and recorded a low of minus 6.5°C against minus 7.5°C on previous night, he said. The temperature was 1.7°C above normal for this time of the year in the famous resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Pahalgam, the famous resort in south Kashmir, had 3.5cms of snowfall and recorded a low of minus 2.4°C same as on the last night, he said.

Qazigund, the gateway town of Kashmir, had 3.6cms of rainfall and recorded a low of 0.2°C against 1.6°C on the previous night, he said.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, had 2.5cm of snowfall during the time and recorded a low of minus 1.9°C against 0.4°C on the previous night, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir received 0.0mm of rainfall during the time while as it recorded a low of 1.4°C against 1.2°C as on the previous night, the official said.

Jammu, received 1.4mm of rains and recorded a low of 10.1°C against previous night’s 10.6°C which is 3.1°C above normal for the J&K’s winter capital during this time of the year, he said.

Banihal recorded a low of 0.2°C (rainfall: 0.6mm), Katra 7.2°C and Bhaderwah saw a minimum of 1.8°C, the official said.

Ladakh’s Leh recorded a low of minus 11.4°C against last night’s minus 12.0°C while mercury at automatic station in Kargil settled at minus 15.0°C. Drass, the second coldest place in the world after Siberia, recorded a low of minus 11.9°C against last night’s minus 21.4°C, official said.

Weatherman has said that fresh western disturbance affected J&K and most likely concentrate over Jammu Division, Pir Panjal Range and South Kashmir.

“Under the influence of this system, widespread rain/snow is most likely to occur during 22nd and 23rd January,” the official said . He said the system will most likely to concentrate over Jammu Division, Pir Panjal Range and South Kashmir.

“Moderate rain in plains with snow over higher reaches (heavy rain/snow at isolated places) of Jammu Division is expected during the above period,” he said.

Light snow over plains and moderate snow over middle and higher reaches of Kashmir Division is also expected particularly over Northwestern, Northern and central parts of Kashmir.

“Moderate snow over pains of South Kashmir with heavy snow at isolated places over higher reaches of South Kashmir is expected during the above period.”

Regarding possible impacts, he said, there may be temporarily disrupt Surface and Air Transportation on 22-23rd. “( Probability of Occurrence as of today 75%) .

He said there could be landslides in vulnerable spots of Jammu-Srinagar Highway and other major hilly roads. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print