KU, SKIMS defer exams

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir on Monday deferred all ongoing and scheduled examinations with effect from 18th January 2022 until further notice in view of the prevailing situation caused by Covid19.

Controller Examinations Prof Irshad Ahmed Nawchoo in this regard issued a statement which reads that the revised dates for the deferred examinations shall be notified separately in due course of time.

Amid surge in Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, the authorities at Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday deferred all the examinations of SKIMS Deemed Medical University scheduled for January 17, 2022.

According to a notification issued by Dean of Medical Faculty SKIMS Soura, the decision has been taken in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases.

It also stated that revised schedule for the said examination shall be notified separately and students are advised to remain in touch with SKIMS official website.

“This is notified for the information of concerned that all the Examinations of SKIMS Deemed Medical University scheduled from 17th January, 2022 have been deferred till further orders. The decision has been taken in view of the surge of COVID-19 cases. Revised schedule for the said examination shall be notified separately. Students are advised to remain in touch with SKIMS official website for further details,” reads the notification.

