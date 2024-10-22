CM pays tributes to Police Martyrs

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today paid homage to police martyrs on Police Commemoration Day during a solemn ceremony at the Police Martyrs Memorial here at Zewan.

Accompanied by members of his Council of Ministers, Javed Ahmad Rana and Javid Ahmad Dar, as well as Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani, the Chief Minister led the gathering in offering floral tributes to honor the sacrifices of the brave policemen.

Among the recently elected Members of the Legislative Assembly, Farooq Ahmad Shah, Sheikh Ahsan, Mushtaq Guru, and Rafiq Ahmad Naik, also participated in the tribute ceremony, laying floral wreaths at the memorial in recognition of the courage and dedication of the martyrs.

In addition to the Chief Minister, several senior officials were present to pay their respects, including Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police J&K Nalin Prabhat, Additional Chief Secretary Jal Shakti Shaleen Kabra, and Principal Secretary Home.

After the tribute ceremony, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited a blood donation camp set up as part of the event. He expressed his appreciation for the individuals who donated blood, commending their spirit of selflessness in contributing to the welfare of the community.

