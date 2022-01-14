Div Com urges Imams, Khateebs, Ulemas to help with Covid prevention

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner (Div Com) Kashmir Pandurang K Pole on Thursday held a virtual meeting with Imams, Khateebs, Ulemas, Mutwalies of mosques and shrines registered with the Waqf Board, regarding reinforcement of Covid-19 guidelines at religious places and for creating mass awareness among people.

The meeting was also attended by all Deputy Commissioners, Director Health, Director Tourism, Chairman Waqf Board, Epidemiologist DCCRK and other officers.

On the occasion, Div Com appreciated the role of Imams, Ulemas and Khateebs during the 1st and 2nd waves of Covid-19 pandemic. He reminded them about their religious and social responsibility in educating people by reiterating the Covid precautionary messages frequently on loudspeakers, besides strictly enforcing observance of SOPs including physical distancing, wearing of masks, use of sanitisers, avoiding physical contacts and discouraging crowds.

The Div Com asked them to use electronic and social media to disseminate awareness regarding Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Pole stressed on involving more efforts to tackle the emerging situation effectively and efficiently. He said we need to take responsibility at individual and collective level to overcome the challenges of the third wave.

He added that the third wave is highly contagious but patients mostly develop mild symptoms, so most affected persons would require home isolation. In this regard, Div Com reiterated for adopting self restrictions, regulations and isolation to contain spread of virus.

The religious leaders assured the Divisional Commissioner of their support and cooperation during this difficult phase of the pandemic.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print